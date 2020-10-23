InReality Launches Online Learning Center For COVID-Driven Safe Space Solutions

The Atlanta-based venue analytics software firm InReality sees an opportunity for mashing up technologies to create Safe Spaces, and has developed solutions and advisory website that explains the hows and whys of doing that.

The intent is to get beyond the pure gadgetry of devices used for things like temperature screening, and build a broader solution, supported by insights.

There are lots of basic solutions on the market now that use tablet-sized devices to do some basic go/no-go access control for access into a workplace or other area where access is “gated” by checking temperatures.

What InReality is marketing is a richer solution that uses AI, sensors and computer vision, voice, and delivers analytics.

One of the big challenges in marketing this stuff is getting the reseller and end-user buyers out there to understand the merits, helping them understand how it works, and equipping them to sell it into their organizations.

I’ve not seen a lot of stories about these sensor systems being used, and suspect part of that is the reticence people have of buying something that may feel more like an optics exercise and has no purpose post-COVID … whenever that may be.

The two drivers behind this are Laura Davis-Taylor and Ryan Cahoy, both with the company and both big on doing things like the online Learning Center they’ve launched as a companion to the company’s Safe Space solution set. Ryan and Laura are part of the Digital Signage Federation board and Ryan has been highly active on the education side. Laura, in past work, has built a lot of her business outreach around explaining the merits of things as a means of driving adoption.

“We have been working inside of this new vertical category since early March and have learned so much,” says Davis-Taylor, InReality’s Chief Strategy Officer. “No one can say that they have all of the answers—things change sometimes daily and we’re all feeling our way through it. However, we know that our observations could be valuable to others and we wanted to create a platform for sharing. We want to do our part to inform the path forward.”

The Learning Center, she says, was designed to fill a knowledge gap and share learnings that can help the industry make informed decisions with the help of up-to-date guidance in a rapidly changing environment.

The Learning Center is a valuable resource that provides resellers with just-in-time credibility. Thoughtfully chosen topics reflect the top issues that are blocking opportunities for resellers—based on what InReality is seeing in the market, and what partners are asking them to address.

“Our ecosystem and channel partners talk to us every day, and we are listening,” says Cahoy, InReality’s Chief Revenue Officer. “They’re busy keeping their businesses afloat while they help end users do the same. In our minds, creating the Learning Center was an important part of the value that we provide to them. With it, we create assets to help steer critical decisions, but also a platform to address the litany of new challenges that emerge, both in the US and abroad.”

Resellers can expect to find informed observations and current advice that informs their own decisions. Content is added regularly based on the biggest safe space issues currently facing the industry. Rather than curating other articles, InReality writes original content from the trenches in real time to deliver hot topic point-of-view pieces.

The Learning Center was created to help educate resellers and limit their risk, so that they can do the same for their customers. InReality’s Learning Center has also become a valuable selling tool to help resellers deal with roadblocks on the path to conversion. Ultimately, the content is designed to help resellers help their customers.

Those who have set up COVID resource centers are encouraged to link to the Learning Center and sign up for updates. InReality is also soliciting feedback from the industry regarding their top concerns, and what issues the community would like to see covered in new articles. Businesses can submit topics they’d like to be addressed to Davis-Taylor at [email protected] for consideration.

I think this is smart. I have had several conversations lately about the challenges of selling complicated, even intimidating solutions, particularly when a company relies on reseller partners. Somebody like Laura could get in a room and easily “paint the picture” for potential buyers, but a lot of more passive, on-demand materials like blog posts and explainer videos are useful, as Laura, Ryan or whoever can’t be on every prospect call or video meeting.

