Cupid Bursts From Painting, Flutters Around Airport, In Cool Projection Job

Hat Tip to Bob Raikes, who flagged this via his Display Daily “What Bob Saw …” newsletter.

This is a terrific projection mapping piece done at the international airport in Brussels. A cupid animates and busts out from the painting he’s in, and flutters around the famous painting-filled wall in an airport common area.

We can assume the paintings are reproductions.

The project was done by Skullmapping, a studio that specializes in projection and did that very clever projection animating on dinner plates at a restaurant.

