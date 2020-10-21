Beaver Trison Picks Up In-Store Tech Honors For Work On Made.com Digital Showroom

Congratulations to Peter Critchley and the crew at London-based solutions provider Beaver Trison for winning the In-store Technology of the Year Award at this week’s 2020 Retail System Awards, for its work on the MADE.com digital showroom solution now deployed across the retailer’s European stores.

Working with the tech manufacturer Asus, Beaver Trison used beautifully designed digital tables with large format 4K touchscreens and intuitive self-order desks to help with the furniture shopping experience.

The screens offer full access to every product and variation on offer across the entire MADE.com range.

Says Beaver Trison, in announcing the award:

This prestigious award recognizes our digital showroom platform and how we have successfully helped an iconic and dynamic online business to utilize the very best technology to transform an offline physical space into an exciting, rewarding and informative experience.

Any showroom space would struggle to fully represent the vast range and selection of furniture, and as such it often represents only a very small percentage of MADE’s total available inventory.

The company won out over several projects shortlisted in the awards, run by a retail tech publisher.

They included:

Charlotte Tilbury & Red Ant

Harley Davidson & Visual Thinking

jisp

MADE, Beaver Trison & ASUS

Metro Security

Standard Cognition

VoCoVo

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.