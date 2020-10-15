Peerless-AV Adds Absen To DV LED Makes Supported By Its “Seamless” Mount System

The mounting hardware and specialty display firm Peerless-AV has added Absen to a long list of direct view LED companies it supports with what it calls its Seamless Connect series.

The Chicago-area company’s dedicated Connect Series dvLED Mounting System now has versions specifically for Absen’s Acclaim Plus and Pro Series Direct View LED Displays.

The pitch with this mounting system is that it offers the flexibility to be installed in any configuration (landscape, portrait, or 45 degree angles), and is designed in such a way that the cabinets can be aligned seamlessly and all the ugly infrastructure bits like cables can be hidden and the “unsightly sides of dvLED displays” trimmed out.

The company already has versions supporting other big DV LED makers like Samsung, LG, Unilumin, Barco, Planar and Philips.

This kind of infrastructure stuff might seem boring, but if you pay attention to things like video walls, you know the importance of using gear that makes a big display look like it belongs. Gaps, misaligned cabinets and unfinished edges almost seem silly when the cost of the LED alone could easily top $100K.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.