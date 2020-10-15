AVIXA, Ingram Micro, Almo All Have Virtual Events Coming Next Two Weeks

If something has gone awfully wrong in your life and you’re missing my face and unceasingly sunny disposition, there are some online streaming events coming up that will sort that out.

AVIXA DS Power Hour

The next event in a running series of AVIXA digital signage Power Hours is Oct. 20th, focused on how the QSR industry has steered its way through the pandemic with the help of digital signage technology. If you already had drive-thru lanes and displays, you were in far better shape than those QSR chains focused on dine-in and walk-in/takeout.

The guests for this one include STRATACACHE, which is backing the series, Samsung, Krispy Kreme and PingHD, which will bring the different perspective of concessions at live event venues.

The last one we did, on LED, has 750+ register. This should also draw a crowd, given the size and opportunity of QSR as a vertical market.

Register here …

There are power hours coming up, as well, in November (experiential LED) and December (how digital signage is helping retailers push service to the sidewalk and parking lot).

Ingram Micro 90s Block Party

The Canadian wing of Ingram Micro is doing what it calls a 90s Block Party virtual event on Oct. 22 (a week today) focused on Pro AV and Digital Signage.

I’m doing the kickoff talk, running through industry trends.

It’s for Canuck integrators and resellers, and you can register here …

Almo E4v

AND I have been recording a series of great chats with digital signage and LED vendors for Almo’s upcoming E4v in late October (specifically 10/27-29).

For the AVIXA/Infocomm crowd, those 15-minute chats with vendors like NEC, Epson and Legrand are intended to raise awareness and understanding of specific tech issues, and come with CTS RU credits.

Details on the E4v series are here …

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.