You Know LED Is Getting Mainstreamed When Big Fine Pitch Displays Go In Sports Bars

A sure sign that Direct View LED display tech is getting mainstreamed is a new case study showing a big, three-sided display cube over a sports bar in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Now keep in mind this is a bar adjacent to Lambeau Field, home of the storied Green Bay Packers NFL team, but still …

The bar, called The Turn, has a 1.92mm pixel pitch LED “cube” from SNA Displays looming over the bar and bisecting banks of flat panel displays. The screen runs a variety of live and scheduled content, including game day broadcasts. Each side is 4’5″ high by 7’10” (702 x 1,248 pixels).

The integrators set the three sides at 90-degree angles so that on-screen content can be seen from many vantage points in the bar.

The bar is part of a mixed-use development called Titletown, and the integrators – Camera Corner Connecting Point (CCCP) – put a 2.5mm SNA display that has enough pixels for HD in the lobby of a nearby office block.

Case study and video here …

