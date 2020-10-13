Congratulations! Ventura’s A First-Time Dad

Big congratulations to first-time father Rich Ventura, who most industry people will know from NEC Display and more recently at Sony.

He also was very active in and then headed the Digital Signage Federation.

Jordyn Roselynn was born at 8:24 am on Monday. She was 7 lb. 10oz. and 19” long. I’m an idiot and cannot remember the name of Mom. (Update: It’s Maureen. Thanks Ken Goldberg!).

Have a nice glass of Pappy’s or whatever bourbon (he has a LOT of primo bourbon) to celebrate the big moment, my friend.

Hey … beard’s gone. When did that happen?

