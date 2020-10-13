Broadsign Strikes DOOH Ad Tech Partner Deal With Spain’s TAPTAP Digital

Integrations is kinda the name of the modern game if you’re doing targeted Digital OOH as a vendor or network operator, and Broadsign – arguably the most active digital signage CMS in advertising – has been steadily developing partnerships, including a new one with Madrid-based TAPTAP Digital.

The partnership means Broadsign’s Reach Supply Side Platform (SSP) works happily with TAPTAP’s Sonata Demand-Side-Platform (DSP) and Data Management Platform (DMP), “delivering a full suite of solutions that connects DOOH to other digital channels and uses data to inform DOOH and omnichannel ad planning and measurement,” says the PR.

AD TECH JARGON ALERT! >>>>

By combining Sonata’s geospatial intelligence with Broadsign Reach’s rich set of Application Programming Interfaces (API), which offers a more diverse publisher set, detailed screen insights, faster creative upload speeds and more, TAPTAP can deliver an enhanced DOOH experience. TAPTAP clients can now harness Sonata’s extensive data ecosystem for more precise DOOH planning and buying, as well as improved measurement of DOOH coverage and on-target reach. For example, media buyers can use location intelligence, which merges location data with other audience and point of interest dimensions, to make more informed DOOH advertising decisions.

Unlocking new creative opportunities, the combined technologies also allow buyers to incorporate new factors into DOOH activations such as audience analyses and proximity, as well as real-time triggers, including weather, traffic patterns and the time of day, among others.

With Broadsign Reach and the introduction of Sonata tools for DOOH buyers such as AI optimization and business intelligence insights, media buyers can also now implement highly efficient DOOH and truly omnichannel campaigns from start to finish.

Alvaro Mayol , CPO and CTO for TAPTAP, says the partnership exposes its platform to a lot of screens being managed via Broadsign’s platform – in Europe, South America, North America and Africa. “Additionally,” he says, “Broadsign’s tools and APIs simplify inventory analysis, audience analysis and creative approval, which very much streamline the process. We are really looking forward to what we can do together.”

Adam Green, SVP and GM for Broadsign Reach, says integrating with TAPTAP realizes a couple of key benefits: “Advertisers can now harness their incredible technology to deliver more targeted and compelling ads based on real-time conditions, while DOOH publishers on the Broadsign network gain new exposure to omnichannel media buyers who otherwise might not have considered DOOH.”

