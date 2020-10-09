Stradivarius Uses Lighting Animations To Drive Brand At Store On French Riviera

More and more case studies and references are starting to pop up that feature direct view LED digital facades in flagship stores, but here’s an example of an image-conscious brand going in a different direction – using animated lighting.

This is the Stradivarius store in Cagner Sur Mer, on the French Riviera. Stradivarius is a chain that seels women’s apparel, not priceless centuries-old violins. It’s a Spanish company, part of a larger group that also owns Zara.

The design studio Instronic, based in Barcelona, uses lighting strips around window panels and does simple animations that attract the eye and don’t, visually, yell at shoppers. I like.

Inside, the store uses a large, wide fine pitch DV LED at the transaction counter.

Case study with lotsa visuals here …

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.