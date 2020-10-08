Survey: Few End-Users Have A Solid Grasp Of DV LED Display Tech

I’ve already had a diverse bunch of companies contribute to the survey I am doing to shape an updated report on direct view LED, but would certainly welcome more.

Among the questions asked and answered is the level of awareness and understanding among partners and end-users. “Every end-user is a little different, but as a whole,” I ask in the survey, “how would you describe the level of knowledge of buyers considering DV LED for projects?

Almost no one described end-users as very knowledgeable and most say customers have a grasp of the basics, but need a lot of hand-holding and advice. More than a third of respondents say their end-user clients are wholly unfamiliar.

That pretty much validates the need for things like this special report I am prepping, as well as education efforts by vendors, event companies and trade associations. Purchase orders tend to happen more often when customers are fully comfy with their understanding of what they’re buying.

The survey is open to vendors, solutions providers/integrators, and end-users. It doesn’t take long. The intent is to have an update on the original 16:9 LED report, from Q1 2018, ready by Q1 2021.

Here’s the link to the survey: https://forms.gle/jCezcdWJY5CZew8Q7

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.