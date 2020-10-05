Singapore Mall Turns On LED-based Light Sculpture

There is a proper architectural term for this shape but I dunno what that term may be, so I will just describe this as a spreading column clad in LED, at a shopping mall in Singapore.

The installation gas a round base and then fans out in six, by the looks of it, wings.

The project was put in by a local firm, Electronics & Engineering PTE.

Not sure about this. It kinda looks like a “thing” that was built and the mall needed to put it somewhere. Note the retractable belt barriers that would be there to keep little kids from beating on the column and knocking off the light chips.

