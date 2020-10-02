Samsung Marketing Bundled Outdoor LED Solution Aimed At SMBs, Schools, Churches

Samsung has started marketing a bundled LED solution for outdoor applications – aimed at the SMB, QSR and education markets.

I’ve seen a bunch of fixed size LED displays bundled with mounting and other components for indoor applications, but not sure there has been one for outdoor. For indoor, the big driver is simplifying the unit so resellers and buyers can get their heads around it.

This outdoor version works along the same lines, as I’m not sure many small businesses would even know where to start in getting an outdoor LED display together.

It’s being dubbed an LED in a Box solution, which is better than the product name XPR-B (the Korean companies love their indecipherable, alphanumeric product names!) The idea here is a set of fixed size set-ups, at various pitches, that can be mounted on half-wall or whatever by a roadside or near an entry.

It comes with a “simple, web-based content management solution allowing business owners, restauranteurs and administrators to disseminate important information quickly.”

“At the onset of the pandemic, Samsung saw an opportunity to help a multitude of industries – including retailers, restauranteurs, schools and medical campuses – get back to business through the use of display technology,” says Mark Quiroz, Vice President, Display Division, Samsung Electronics America. “The XPR-B was developed to help small and medium-sized business owners stay nimble by providing a platform for seasonal and time-specific advertising, wayfinding and provide an additional method of direct communication with customers.”

With a stress-free installation of uni-body cabinet structure, businesses do not need to worry about a cumbersome setup. With a distinctive cabinet design, the display is tailored to the user’s needs with a flexible and effortless installation meaning users can obtain the LED Signage in as little as two weeks. Additionally, the integrated content management solution that allows users to conveniently create, schedule and deploy exclusive content that is inviting to customers.

Further, the display provides exceptional picture quality with clear visibility in all conditions. It was built to weather the elements through rigorous performance testing, ensuring high uptime even in the toughest environments giving business owners peace of mind. Moreover, the display offers multiple operational safeguards to prevent errors and interruptions and features a new, more efficient power supply that comes with a back-up built-in so the display will never lose power and shut-down.

“XPR-B signage provides a turnkey solution for customers. That ease of use brings the potential for higher ROI on ad dollars compared to traditional advertising methods for small businesses,” says Kevin Izatt, Product Manager, Outdoor LED, Samsung Electronics America. “Whether you’re a school that needs a new display to welcome students or a small business who wants to update customers on what it’s doing to keep shoppers safe, this solution has something for everyone.”

The XPR-B joins Samsung’s growing portfolio of XPR displays, which includes the XPR-S, a solution developed for professional sports and customers that need max brightness, and the XPR-E, meant for customers who do not require prolonged periods of max brightness. Using the same technology behind the popular XPR-E modules and components, the XPR-B comes in two sizes – 1m x 2m and 1.5m x 3m – with each size available in single and double face and in 8mm, 10mm and 16mm pitch to match the unique needs of each customer.

Further, the display’s low profile design and 5.9” depth creates a more aesthetically pleasing display while the front ventilation removes side and rear airflow clearance requirements.

This appears, logically, to come out of Prismview, the outdoor-centric LED company acquired by Samsung in recent years. The Prismview website has product with the same naming convention and descriptions.

With many to most retail and QSR operations turned upside down by COVID-19, a lot of them are rethinking how they market and message – pushing a lot more of their communications outside because of curbside and window pickups, and the simple reticence of consumers to go inside a retail or dining environment.

Smaller LED message boards integrated into signs along roadways and at the heads of driveways is by no means a new thing. But I think we can all agree most of the stuff already deployed looks like low-rent crap. So a major manufacturer aiming at this market could make a dent.

It’s not as exciting as kitting out an NFL stadium, but there are only so many of those. There are, meanwhile, a gazillion strip malls, evangelical churches or local community rec centers and colleges.

The main art is almost certainly the product of Mr. PhotoShop, but the one below gives an idea of the intent and market. I am captivated by the two calls to action in view – go to Jesus … or Hooters. ;-]

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.