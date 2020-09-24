Sort Through Craft Beer Options With This Projected, Interactive Bar Top

Using projection and cameras to make an otherwise mundane surface interactive is not new, but technology advances mean the experiences are steadily getting better and the ideas more interesting and fun.

This is a concept from Argo Design, a creative technology agency that is based in Austin, TC but also has offices in New York and Amsterdam.

Instead of interactive placemats or table settings in high concept restaurants, this is a beer ordering menu for a bar top.

The overhead camera, working with the tandem overhead projector, allows someone hanging out directly at the bar to search through craft beer options. Of course you could relay this sort of thing with digital menu boards and not worry about projection, but bars that want to be a bit more than watering holes are looking for experience, like singing plastic fish.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.