BOE Buys Related Pair Of LCD Rivals; Now Has 25% Global Market Share For Flat Panels

Chinese display giant BOE Technology Group just got bigger, with the announcement yesterday that it will acquire roughly 81% of the stock shares of Nanjing CEC Panda Display and 51% of a sister company, Chengdu CEC Panda Display.

The acquisition would see BOE having more than 25% of the global market share for large area LCD displays, and make BOE a dominant supplier of both LCD and OLED displays.

It also gives the company access to a pair of technologies – vertical alignment and oxide TFT – used in flat panel displays.

The Nanjing plant is a Gen8.5 Fab (factory) while Chengdu CEC Panda Display is a Gen8.6 Fab. The number relates to the technical size of the LCD glass the factory can produce.

BOE is also big in OLED, but stays away from direct view LED. In China, there are 1,000s of companies selling LED.

