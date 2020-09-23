Moviik Blends AI Sensors, Screens, QRs And Phone Apps For Retail Access Control

This is an effective video developed by the Portuguese queue management solutions firm Moviik to show how access controls can be handled for small retailers trying to work within the restrictions brought on by COVID-19.

The video shows how a mash-up of computer vision sensors, window displays, QR codes and smartphone web apps can automate the process of metering and assigning access into a retail store.

You could make the argument that maybe people should be wearing masks inside, but this is the sort of thing that could have a life beyond the pandemic. I would rather, for example, take a virtual number at my wireless carrier’s store and then go do something else, as opposed to standing and waiting for a store associate to come free and notice me.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.