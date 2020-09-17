Reflect Webinar Explores ROI & ROO Of Digital Signage Networks

Is your digital signage project mission critical? That’s the question being explored a week today on a webinar run by Dallas-based CMS software and solutions firm Reflect.

I agreed to be part of a panel talking over the why, where, what, who and when questions associated with putting together a digital signage network that has a useful outcome.

The abstract for the session says:

As businesses across the country reopen, the need for engaging, informative, immersive experiences is greater than ever.

Digital signage can help a broad variety of organizations improve engagement with customers and staff. However, successfully navigating a digital signage initiative can be a complex challenge—one many people find overwhelming as they try to assemble all the pieces needed to form a solution.

In this session, our panelists will talk about how digital signage can help drive business outcomes, the obstacles that keep these initiatives grounded, and strategies and tactics for overcoming these obstacles.

I will be joined on the Sept. 24 session by Grady Milhorn, who is responsible for IT planning and engineering across Verizon’s 1,700+ company-owned wireless retail stores, and by Reflect founder and President Matt Schmitt.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.