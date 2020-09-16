Pearl Media Lights Up DOOH Network In Nashville’s Teeming Entertainment District

You may be old enough to remember when people did stuff like fly to other cities for meetings and to socialize with business contacts. I have my own vague, personal memories of being in Nashville late last year and wondering what was going up on the edge of the city’s famed bar strip.

The mixed-use development I could see from my hotel window at 5th and Broadway has offices, residential, retail and down near the street – pretty much across from the famed Ryman Auditorium (Grand Ole Opry) – bars and dining. One of the ways the development is being monetized is via Digital OOH media, and that concession was won by NYC-based Pearl Media.

The company has 15 displays, including big street-facing LED, around the development, as well as static signs.

“We are big fans of Nashville and are extremely excited to offer brands this unparalleled media platform of large format LED digital screens and static wallscapes at one of downtown’s busiest intersections,” says Josh Cohen, President/CEO of Pearl Media. “Our location at Fifth + Broadway is unlike any other property in Nashville directly located on the famous Broadway, bringing casual and upscale dining, retail, residential and Class-A office space to one of the most vibrant places in all of Tennessee.”

Developed by Brookfield Properties, Fifth + Broadway is comprised of a luxury hi-rise residential tower, Class-A office tower, 200,000 square feet of walkable shops and dining, a live music venue as well as Assembly Food Hall, a rooftop sit down and grab’n go food hall featuring a local curation of Nashville’s most eclectic chefs.

The project also includes a renovated conference center, world-class entertainment offerings rooted in the thriving artistic culture of Nashville and the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM). NMAAM is the first of its kind museum dedicated to preserving the legacy and celebrating the central role African Americans played in creating the American soundtrack. The museum’s curated collections integrate history and interactive technology to bring the musical heroes of the past into the present.

The screen network includes:

The “Welcome to Nashville” sign, a 40’ x 25’ 8 mm LED display;

The “L Street Live” sign, a 48’ x 20’ 8 mm LED display that sits atop the walking street that carves through the main corridor of the property;

Two large format 9 mm LED screens at the National Museum of African American Music;

11 55-inch kiosks.

Combined, says Pearl, these assets make up the most dominant and transformational digital media platform in Downtown Nashville providing a brilliant, dynamic canvas for top national and international brands to engage with office workers, residents and visitors as they explore the area within and around the property.

Most of the time, I write about these things, having never seen them in person. This one I have, and can attest that in normal time, it teems with people hitting Broadway for live music. It is across from the city’s main sports and arena concert venue, and just a block or so over from the convention center.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.