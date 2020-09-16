Next Week’s AVIXA Digital Signage Power Hour Is Focused On LED And MicroLED

Direct View LED technology is the subject of the next Digital Signage Power Hour, a monthly virtual series 16:9 has been doing with the Munich-based consultancy invidis for AVIXA. The event is Sept. 22 at 1 PM Eastern.

I’m the moderator and we’ll have a really strong set of industry experts for a roundtable chat about how LED is now an architectural design consideration for everything from building lobbies and storefront facades to the signature visual features both inside and outside new sports and entertainment venues.

Guests for the session include:

Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE (yes, you know the company as software but Riegel is spinning up a microLED facility in Oregon)

Sam Phenix, Phenix Consulting (she used to run R&D at Planar/Leyard)

Rich Ventura, Sony

Reece Kurtenbach, CEO, Daktronics

Johanna Ocampo, D3 LED

Florian Rotberg of invidis will kick off the hour with a brief presentation and then we’ll get into the discussion.

This is the information and registration page. More Power Hours are planned for this fall.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.