ISE Formally Confirms 2021 Show Delayed To June, Still In Barcelona

The Integrated Systems Europe organizers have now pushed out a formal statement, confirming the February event is postponed and the new date is targeted for some time in June 2021 in Barcelona.

After a period of consultation with the industry and the impact of the ongoing pandemic, Integrated Systems Events announce that ISE, scheduled for 2-5 February, has been postponed and will now take place in June, dates tbc, alongside a virtual offering.

Additionally, ISE will launch RISE Digital, a regular programme of content and networking events which will run throughout the year and support the live show.

We’ve been monitoring the conditions in Europe since the beginning of this year and have worked hard on your behalf to balance health and safety concerns with the need for commerce and F2F interaction. These two factors have had shifting weight throughout the calendar year and although we’ve felt confident and hopeful regarding delivering this show in February, we’ve come to the conclusion that the best option for all of us is to delay the show edition until June 2021.

“The health and safety of our team, exhibiting companies, industry partners and attendees is our number one priority,” said Mike Blackman, Managing Director, Integrated Systems Events. “Given the understandable concerns among all of our stakeholders regarding coronavirus, and the uncertainty regarding travel restrictions and country lockdowns, we have concluded it is not prudent to maintain our original schedule of an in-person February 2021 trade show.”

“From our many conversations, it is clear the industry can’t wait to get back together doing business face to face and we are committed to delivering an engaging and safe in-person ISE in 2021. We feel by moving the event to June, it provides time for the industry to adapt and restore balance. We look forward to hosting the global AV community in our new home in Barcelona.”

Fira de Barcelona Chairman, Pau Relat, comments: “From Fira de Barcelona we highly value ISE’s strong commitment to Barcelona and, in moments as complex as the current ones, the decision to postpone the event for a few months in order to ensure the best possible edition with the largest international participation of companies and visitors, will be very positive both for attendees and for the city. We will keep on working together to ensure that a leading event such as the ISE has a great first edition in its new home in Barcelona in 2021.”

David Labuskes, CEO, AVIXA commented “AVIXA is proud to be a partner with CEDIA in delivering ISE to the audiovisual industry each year. We full support ISE’s decision to postpone the first show in Barcelona until June 2021. This isn’t a trivial undertaking and has thousands of moving parts, but in making this decision, ISE reaffirms their commitment to the health of all those who participate in these events from the taxi cab driver to the exhibitor teams. And all of those same people will be even more committed to be a part of the extravaganza that ISE promises to be.”

Tabatha O’Connor, CEO, CEDIA added “We are eager to gather as a community once again at ISE 2021, the decision to postpone was made after careful and thorough consideration. We know moving the show to June will provide the time and resource needed to ensure the show is both safe to attend and can deliver on the exceptional experience that ISE is known for, fostering opportunities to learn, discover, and be inspired by the technology that is driving our industry forward.”

We would like to take this opportunity to thank our stakeholders – exhibitors, sponsors, visitors, media partners, contractors, and the team at FIRA Barcelona for continuing to support us through this uncertain and ever-changing situation.

Lastly, we wish you and your family all stay safe and well in these challenging times.

As noted in an earlier post, June puts the event in direct conflict with InfoComm in Orlando, another pro AV trade show and owned in part, like ISE, by the trade association AVIXA.

The thinking would be that all things considered, the EMEA crowd will do Spain and the Americas crowd will do InfoComm. The largest companies – notably the display guys – have EU offices and budgets and can divvy up budgets and resources to do both events in a month. I assume that is a much bigger challenge for smaller companies, who may have to choose one over the other.

It is also conceivable that InfoComm would get deferred to Fall 2021, which might be necessary given the trajectory and spread of COVID-19 in the U.S.

