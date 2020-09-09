Canada’s Media Resources Acquires Irvin In U.S. Expansion Bid For LED Sign Provider

The LED-centric sign company Media Resources, based in the greater Toronto area, has acquired a U.S. firm, Irvin, in a push to expand its presence south of the border.

Media Resources, a traditional outdoor billboard and printing firm that has broadened and pivoted into LED in recent years, says blending the two companies will “will create the most comprehensive end-to-end solutions’ provider in the industry.”

A family-run firm founded in 1995, Tampa-based Irvin describes itself as offering “a comprehensive list of Billboard Essentials and Sign Installation Hardware, as well as a broad range of Specialty and Commercial Lighting lines. Irvin is proud to work with some of the most respected powerhouses in the Outdoor Advertising and Signage Industries.”

“Irvin’s sales footprint is positioned for explosive growth as it will now be offered by every Media Resources’ sales team member in the United States, Canada and Overseas,” says the PR. “Operations will be combined in the Media Resources US headquarters in Fort Mill, SC, with a second operational center in one of Media Resources facilities near Toronto, Ontario (Oakville).”

“As we looked into our future, we really wanted to expand our reach by partnering with a major industry leader,” says Denise Irvin Cannon, President of Irvin. “But it was also paramount to us that we work with an organization that shares our business values and code of ethics.”

“Media Resources checked all the boxes. We are completely aligned in our commitment to quality and integrity in all that we do. My parents who started the business, my brother Mike, myself and the entire Irvin team could not be happier.”

“Strategically, Media Resources is taking this time to invest heavily in our U.S. market expansion,” says Jeff Rushton, President & CEO of Media Resources. The acquisition, he says, comes at the same time as the organization is completing a major digital LED service and training center at its Fort Mill, SC facility. “Irvin’s products & services are a natural complement to all Media Resources has to offer. And with their incredible focus on customer service in combination with the Irvin family values, we knew it was a perfect fit.”

“With this,” adds Rushton, “we are the only firm in the industry that can truly be a one-stop shop from design, through engineering, to digital or non-digital hardware manufacturing & resell, to installation and ongoing service. Like the Irvins, we could not be happier with the outcome.”

Her’s a podcast I did with Rushton back in June:

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.