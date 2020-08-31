Huge Rocket On Launchpad Projection-Mapped To Celebrate Private Space Program

Projection-mapping has been done on all kinds of things – including a retired Space Shuttle and D.C.’s obelisk – but this is the first time I think I have seen a working rocket used as a display canvas.

Six Christie laser projectors were sync’d and blended by PaintScaping and Nationwide Video to put visuals on a soon-to-launch 72 meter Delta IV heavy rocket parked at Cape Canaveral in Florida.

It was for a private event marking the impending launch of United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) rocket.

“It was a pleasure to work with the latest and brightest RGB laser projector on the market for this unique project,” says Philippe Bergeron, President of PaintScaping. “We have a long history of working with Christie and Nationwide Video, and it was a joy to team up with them once again. The imposing structure of the rocket drove the narrative of this once in a life-time video mapping opportunity, with the Christie projection helping to deliver the impact we required. It is always a thrill to share the power of 3D projection mapping, and we enjoyed the challenge of delivering on the client’s vision.”

The project used Christie D4K40-RGB’s all-in-one projectors, set up in a back on a rental truck. The rocket was supposed to launch Saturday but was scrubbed in the final seconds countdown for technical reasons.

Here’s the show:

