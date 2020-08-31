Dollevoet, Hofflander Get Chief’d Via Broadsign, Skykit Promotions

As noted in the past, 16:9 doesn’t tend to cover new hires and appointments because analytics show few readers care. But once in a while I stick them in if the news is notable.

DOOH-centric CMS Broadsign has promoted Maarten Dollevoet to the role of Chief Revenue Officer, though he was already SVP of GlobalSales and that kinda sorta seems like the same job, but now chief-y!

Maarten (good guy) signed on with Montreal-based Broadsign in 2008 as the company’s European Sales Director, and in 2017 was promoted to global VP, and then SVP of sales. Dollevoet had a bunch of wins in Europe, where he’s based (near Munich, I think). There was a spell when it seemed like the majority of business was coming out of EMEA (inc. this new one). Since taking on all sales, he‘s done a nice job of getting traction now in North American, which now accounts for more than half of Broadsign’s revenue.

Minneapolis-basedCMS software shop Skykit has named Linda Hofflander as its Chief Strategy Officer, effective immediately. Hofflander was VP of Global Channels and Alliances at the related software and services company Agosto, where she was responsible for building up Skykit’s business and spinning it out on its own this year.

Hofflander has been around the space for many years, at Wireless Ronin and then at Samsung.

“Linda brings exceptional leadership skills and market knowledge to the Chief Strategy Officer role,” says Skykit CEO Irfan Khan. “Her experience in integrated technologies and strategic partnerships—along with her passion for innovation and proven track record— will position Skykit for sustained growth.”

