Projection-Mapping Gets An Old Nissan (or Datsun) Virtually Rolling

There is nothing all that new about projection mapping on a car, but this is a really great example of going beyond the car itself as the display canvas.

I’m not sure about the context of this, but the small Dallas creative shop Lightware Labs took an old Nissan – probably old enough that it was called a Datsun – and projected not only on the car, but on the background and the floor, with the latter helping create the visual effect of motion.

The project – possibly a demo – uses Maxell (Hitachi) projectors.

Nicely done!

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.