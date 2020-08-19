Bobby Marhamat Talks About Raydiant’s Different Angle On Retail/SMB Digital Signage

The 16:9 PODCAST IS SPONSORED BY SCREENFEED – DIGITAL SIGNAGE CONTENT

A seemingly oversaturated ecosystem has not stopped more and more companies from entering the digital signage market with their own software solutions.

I get lots of email pitches from companies, and admittedly, I do a mental sort, with a bucket for no-hopers, and a different one for those I find interesting in some way. Raydiant is a VC-funded start-up in Silicon Valley that’s interesting to me for a few reasons.

Their CEO came from the executive team of Revel Systems, one of the upstarts that has changed the look of point of sale systems in small retail. Think of iPads, card taps and digital signatures instead of those big, old-school POS machines that ate counters.

I was also intrigued by the company’s partnerships, which go off the normal, well-traveled path, and instead feature integrations with companies that do things like restaurant menu management, KPI data screens and video conferencing.

I also thought these guys are doing a better marketing and messaging job than a lot of software companies, who are often just re-telling versions of the same old stories. The industry and its customers don’t need another “What is Digital Signage?” page.

Raydiant produces a lot of content, including podcasts that are more than just the sales guy talking to the product manager.

Bobby Marhamat, who joined Raydiant about a year ago, joined me for a good chat.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS

TRANSCRIPT

So Bobby, thanks for joining me. I know very little about Raydiant and I gather it’s a reasonably new company in the digital signage ecosystem. Could you give me the background on the company?

And it would be really helpful to explain what sets you guys apart from the many other companies who are doing digital signage software.

Bobby: Absolutely. First of all, thanks for having me. Just to give you a quick glimpse into what Raydiant is and what we’re up to. I’ve been personally a part of the company for the last year, leading the company, prior to this. The company has been around for about two and a half years and in the last year, we’ve really done a couple of different things.

One is, really we did a rebrand from the name Mira to Raydiant, and a part of that also is that although we’re digital signage platform and advancing the digital signage side, we noticed that the companies that we work with want something a lot bigger, and that is really creating, phenomenal experiences in brick and mortar locations. So for the last year, we’ve been focused kind of talking to these customers and figuring out what that means and how we can create experiences on our platform.

And the part that’s really, I’d say, relevant to the brick and mortar operator and what we’ve started to build is tying in these different things that happen in different locations. So whether you’re a retailer or restauranteur. And maybe as a restauranteur, you want your point of sale system to talk to your digital signage, you want certain music to play at a certain hour, you want certain promos to be on the screens. We basically enable all of that and then put all of that together to really create a phenomenal experience for your customer and what that does, of course in turn is, it creates more loyalty with your customers. It increases your revenue. And you’re able to use that to be able to create this experience that people will remember as they leave your location. So in a nutshell, that’s what we do.

Okay. How would you describe the breadth of the solutions and product offer?

Bobby: I’d say, we have eighteen different industries that we work in right now but we’re really focused on the six or seven industries that most of our customers sit in. We’re a very customer-centric company and of those six or seven industries, we really try to bring in best of breed solutions that tie into our platform and what our customers demand and what they want in their locations.

It’s primarily contact management software?

Bobby: Primarily, but tied into other things, like music, videos, all these other elements in the store.

And a lot of companies are saying, “We can do soup to nuts for you. We can do front end consulting. We can take you all the way through to deployment, ongoing management, and so on.”

Would you describe yourself as turnkey or are you more focused on the software and the experiential side?

Bobby: Our goal is to be a turnkey through software, right? To be as turnkey as possible. And actually, I was trying to explain this to my six year old the other day. The same way he gets iPhones now, so my whole thing was the same way that you receive your iPhone, you can download five or six or ten apps and create that personal experience on your phone. We’d like to think of ourselves as the same. You unwrap our hardware, you tie it into your TV, and you can look at the different solutions that you can tie together on our platform, to be able to create that experience that you’re looking for.

So very turnkey, but using software to make it very simple. So SMB customers can configure things out, tie things in quickly. Cause, they’re focused on a lot of other things in their business. So creating that enterprise experience that you can create in larger stores and making it simple enough for an SMB customer to be able to deploy.

When the company started, was the mission and charter the same as it is now, or has it pivoted?

Bobby: No, it’s expanded. From the time that we started, it was to create one very easy to use digital signage platform, simple to deploy in a few minutes so you can go on your way to put messaging on a screen and that’s it transformed into.

And since we’ve been listening to our customers, that’s transformed into how do you take that a step farther? And you take that a step farther by what we call creating an experience platform. And that’s why we’re focused on that.

I would assume that your customers have also told you that, “Guys, we must have been visited by 30 companies selling software that’s easy to use, friendly, all those sorts of things.” So I suspect when you came into the business, you looked at it and looked at the competition and said to yourself, we need to do a better job of differentiating ourselves.

Bobby: Absolutely. One of the things that’s really interesting is that when the company started, a lot of people asked me when I got involved, whether I think it was good and what did I think that we have to do differently to be able to listen to our customers?

And the part that I think we did really well is we built a very strong product and had great support. We have the highest NPS. If you look at the G2Crowd and Capterra, as far as product standpoint goes in the cloud in the cloud segment.

But the thing that was missing or the thing that we needed to transform the company into is more of listening to what our customers’ needs are as far as being able to differentiate themselves, comparable to their competition. And that’s a lot of what inspired us to transform our platform to be able to create a lot of stuff for them.

Bouncing around your website, It looks like a lot of the focus, particularly in terms of your marketing and case studies, and “thought leadership” is around retail. Has that always been the case or is that because you as the CEO come out of retail in your past life with a point of sale system?

Bobby: No, our largest base of customers are in the retail segment. Our second largest set is in the restaurant segment. And with that, we’re trying to make sure we give them the tools to be able to thrive. And, I’d say third and fourth industries for us are our banking and real estate, and we’re trying to also focus on those as well, but you’re right to note that because our largest customers and segment of customers are really retail and restaurants, our content and what we’ve been able to provide in a lot of our marketing has been centered on that.

Because you came from a point of sale, from Revel Systems. Did you have, what you would consider, a better sense of how retailers operate and what they really need versus what software developers think retailers need?

Bobby: Absolutely. You know, a lot of people ask me, you got out of the brick and mortar with, basically exiting the Revel business, so why’d you get back into it? And I really fundamentally love the brick and mortar world. I love restaurants and retail for better or worse. I know right now we’re going through tough times across the board for those segments. But, if we can be helpful in creating solutions, that’s what makes me happy and content. And that’s a large portion of what got me back into making sure that I stay within the industry and can continue to be helpful.

Those two industries in particular are distressed right now. I wouldn’t say they all are, but you would imagine a hell of a lot of them are because of the pandemic and lockdown capacity controls and everything else.

How do you sell into them right now when they’re just trying to hang on by their fingernails?

Bobby: Yeah, so the beginning of when we went into the pandemic, a large portion of what we tried to do was that we tried to help these segments figure out what to do with their digital signage, to be able to continue to attract customers, educate customers, and basically put in use cases that help them use their digital signage to continue on and carry on with their business.

I’d say, fast forward to now where these businesses have been going through the pandemic for a few months, how we really capture and talk to them is we really look at the use cases that can be relevant to them. These days, to give an example, we have an outdoor package that helps restaurateurs really put menus on the screen, put messaging on a screen, tie it into a mobile phone so that people can get the menu, and be able to order at table and stuff like that. So we’re really focused on what solutions we can push out there to be helpful to our customers and this pandemic has been tough for us, tough for them in the sense of that we had to pivot in our marketing and our messaging and how we go to market to be able to help them, and that’s been hard for us as well.

I have found since COVID-19 really broke out that a number of companies have introduced very specific technologies that they have packaged up as solutions to the problem facing retail and small business in general. And, I’ve sat on a number of podcasts and Zoom calls and everything else and presentation. My concern about these things are that they are just things in a lot of ways. There’s a thermal screener, there are hybrid screens and hand sanitizers, hand sanitizing dispenser, and so on.

And I just wonder if the retail market is really interested in buying a “thing” or do they want to talk to somebody who can provide a solution and maybe the solution is something that already exists, just like software and a screen that’s as you say, putting the menu up on a screen so that you don’t have to print menus or you don’t have to wipe down plastic menus and assure people that they’re wiped down.

Bobby: Yeah, we were actually just talking about this in the morning with one of our customers and they were asking us, what technologies do they buy during this time to piece together the curbside stuff and all the other stuff that they’re dealing with.

And what we start with always is we tell them to start from the beginning. Who is your customer? What are you trying to do? What’s the long term strategy? Putting all that together. Then we either come out with, here are the solutions that you want to tie in, whether they’re with Raydiant or other solutions that you can tie into Raydiant, or, honestly, in some cases, we’re not going to be the right fit for you for the next six months or a year as you rebuild and do that. And then we can be helpful at that point.

So we take a more consultative approach and help figure out, who’s your customer, what are you actually trying to achieve? And then piece together technology. Because one of the biggest things that we always say is, just turning on technology to turn on technology and tying in different technology pieces together where you’ don’t have a strategy, you don’t know who you’re actually trying to attract what your customer is. With those fundamentals you’re not doing yourself or your business any good.

You mentioned earlier the value of having integration with other applications, again, coming out of point of sale and kind of with Revel, they turned the whole idea of point of sale on its head by going from big iron, big bulky machines to using iPads and things like that.

And, part of the answer I suspect with Revel was, we are were in a world now where we can easily integrate with different systems and inventory management systems and everything else.

It’s the same sort of thing applied here. If you’re going to be relevant in the B2B market for retail and restaurants and so on, you need to be able to easily tie in with other systems.

Bobby: Yeah. A big part of the strategy at Revel was, point of sale is the central nervous system of a location, but what happens outside of that is all these other dispersed technologies that you’re trying to use and trying to manage. And so a large portion of our success there is, listening to our customers and them saying, “Hey, I’m using these five solutions in my store, none of which talk to each other, but I’m using them to try to get 1% out of each of them so I can advance my business.”

And part of our success was tying those together and really making that a cohesive system for them, whether it was tying in like a loyalty partner, gift card partner, and all that good stuff into one platform that talks to each other.

Part of our success at Raydiant is very similar in the sense that, right now, when you walk into a location, whether you walk into a location or whether you want to walk into a location, that experience from the beginning is important and how those things talk to each other is important. As an example, there are lots of cases wherein the restaurant world, in particular, I run out of something on my POS and a simple thing of that not transferring over to the digital signage board, where that item gets listed off the menu and it’s still on the digital signage board and customers come up and ask me about that. That’s a simple thing, right?

But tying those two things together, it makes it a lot better of an experience. I can push out promos a lot easier. I can do things a lot easier when these things are talking to each other. And so that’s a large part of what we’ve seen our customers have success with.

You’re working with some things like a menu system to simplify that process. Was it a case of those companies coming to you? I’m thinking of Trabon Menu Net, did they come to you or did you see this as a need to integrate with that sort of thing?

Bobby: I can tell you it was mutual. A large portion of our larger customers were using the Trabon system and in using the Trabon system, there were also adopting Raydiant. And, we came together as two companies and said, oh, we have this many mutual customers and to give you a little bit of a glimpse of what Trabon does, Trabon is the largest print manufacturer of menus in the US for enterprise customers. And, they’re in mid-market and SMB as well, but they really focus on enterprise at a high level. And the biggest part of that is now, as we may make any sort of, menu changes or we make any sort of planogram changes, or we make any sort of print, design changes, we can push that out on digital signage and it could be better for our customers, better for the environment, better for all that. So we came together and created this combined solution.

You still have to compliment that with their solution. You still have to compliment print with digital but it’s more cost-effective for their customers. It’s a better experience for their end-users and ties in together really well.

You have since then, or maybe concurrently integrated with a number of other, different kinds of systems. I’ve written in the past about postering my wall and done a podcast with them, so it’s content templates, but you’re now integrated with like Blue Jeans for video conferencing and a company called Hoopla, can you tell me about that?

Bobby: Absolutely. So Hoopla is actually very interesting. We have a new virtual room product that we just launched about a month ago and that virtual room product ties in videoconferencing content and services on top of that. And when I say services, it’s music and other services that are tied in into one platform. And one of the biggest asks from our customers was, “Hey, we have the video conferencing, we have the whiteboarding, we have the content all in one place. What’s missing is if I could go and put KPIs for my sales team on the screen as well as I’m having that video conference, or if I could go put company KPIs on the bottom of the screen for all my team to know”, and especially relevant during these days of the pandemic where people are working from home, it’s been very relevant.

So tying that in together. So we went out to search and realized that Hoopla is the best of breed product out in the space. And so in having a talk with their management team decided that the two companies come together and what’s happened out of that also has been a lot of other use cases that have come from that. We are working on tying in other solutions for the office environment, which only happened because we went into the pandemic. Otherwise, our focus has always been kind of brick and mortar, but what we created for the brick and mortar side has been very relevant to the office side, and integration with Hoopla completely sets that productivity tool.

So what’s the primary thrust behind virtual rooms?

Bobby: So what happened initially though, I’ll start from the beginning is initially we had brick and mortar operators come to us and say, “Hey, listen, I own a hardware store, and in the middle of my lumber aisle, I want to put a virtual agent type setup where customer can walk up and hit a button and they can interact with someone sitting in my corner office that knows all about lumber, and can basically be the expert there because I can’t have a lumber expert at every store.

So, given that, that’s what initially sparked our virtual room product. Being able to go on and have on-demand video tied into the content. So if I say, “Hey, go to aisle six and get that lumber.” I can also put some specifics about that lumber on the screen as well as I’m interacting with that customer, and I can also tie in a QR code on the bottom of that if they want to, scan that and learn more about that lumber or purchase on their phone or whatever the case may be.

So that was the initial, I want to call it “burst” of our virtual room product. Again, what’s transformed into these days of, going into COVID and the pandemic has been offices saying, “Hey, my team is not remote and I want to mimic that same, in-office experience, even though we can’t be in the office.”

So our virtual room product is a perpetual video product that’s always on. And with that, we’ve created an office product tied into Hoopla where you can be in different rooms and interact with different people as if you’re in the office. You can get content pushed back and forth. You can double click on someone and go have a personal meeting and then come back into the main room as if you’re in the office and all that tied in together to productivity and motivation, stats and KPIs that Hoopla provides on top of that.

So at that point, you’re starting to compete with the Zoom companies of the world that have quasi digital signage products as well, right?

Bobby: Zoom is actually a partner. We haven’t put this on the site, so you’re hearing this first, but we started with Blue Jeans and Zoom is now a partner as well.

So no, we’re not trying to be a video conferencing player by any means. We’re actually trying to embed video conferencing into our product and I know zoom also has a very light digital signage product. But the virtual room product essentially works completely different where you have content on the screen and you can basically slice up the screen in different zones. So, content on the screen together with video conferencing. I can do news flashes and push out information to my team, talk about happy hours if I wanted to. So putting that all together is basically your productive tool for the remote world.

And your platform is built around something called a Screen Ray, which by the looks of it is a Linux-based PC stick, is that right?

Bobby: You’re correct. Yep. Absolutely.

Those things have been around for a number of years. I’ve always been intrigued by them. I know a few companies that use them, but I’ve always worried that they’re kind of cheap and dirty and will last and everything else, but I’ve seen enough companies using them that they seem to be happy with them.

How much of a journey was it to come across something that you guys could put out there and say, okay, this is the mothership and this is what we’re going to use?

Bobby: Yeah, our hardware is only the enabler to our software really and yet a good number of companies use the Intel sticks. We’re actually in the works of creating our own proprietary sticks that still use Intel’s processing and all that good stuff, but it’s more proprietary so we can control a little bit more of it. We can have that built-in and all that good stuff. We are envisioning and we are in the build mode of getting that out to the market. But, the Intel Sticks have been very reliable, and a lot of what our secret sauce happens in the cloud, in our software. So the hardware is really the enabler and it’s been very consistent for our customers.

Now for companies such as yours, I would say broadly, those who are chasing retail in particular, small to medium business retail, and other similar kinds of businesses that get public foot traffic, they tend to be SaaS companies that are at a certain price to an end, it’s sometimes referred to as the race to the bottom or commodity pricing.

I looked at your pricing and it’s not like that at all. If anything, it’s up. I would say it’s on the high side. And I’m curious about that, how that resonates with people. And my gut tells me it’s probably not a problem.

Bobby: It’s not a problem for the customers that really truly believe in building experiences in their location. If you simply want to put a picture on a screen or put a flyer on the screen or whatever the case is, there’s a lot of solutions out there that you can go get that are gonna be cheaper than ours. But we want to work with customers to create experiences and our platform for creating that experience is actually relatively very affordable, but our focus is really those customers that understand that experiences are paramount to having longevity in retail and restaurants and all the brick and mortar type industries.

One of the other things that struck me in banging around the site was you have a lot of content on there. A lot of self-generated content. You have your own podcasts, a presentation. I listened briefly to one of them, so you’re spending the money on content and effective marketing, is that just how it works when you’re out in Silicon Valley and San Francisco, that it’s part of that DNA that’s what you do?

Bobby: I think it’s a part of the DNA of what I believe in, which is being very helpful to your customers and I think that’ll payback and help us grow as a company, and so a large portion of what we do is exactly what you said. And even during the pandemic days, we took more of a focus on that, accelerated a lot of the content we pushed out there, accelerated a lot of the interviews that we’re doing for the podcast. to be able to give relevant information back to our customers. We think that’s going to pay dividends back.

How do you get known?

Bobby: That’s tough, right? It’s tough especially because we rebranded again about a year ago, but a large portion of our business, at this point at least, I would say is through referrals. So us pushing out the content, us pushing gaps, and being helpful in the space has paid dividends in the sense that we’re getting customers to come to us. We’re getting customers to buy from us. We’re getting customers to talk to other customers about it.

And that is one of those things that day in and day out, we’re focused on continuing to do, to be able to build more of that brand because there’s of course legacy providers in the space that are well-known brand names. You know, no one gets fired by bringing on a well-known legacy provider but what you don’t get is you don’t get the innovation. You don’t get things working as fast as we do. And so we’re really focused on building the brand focused on what our customers want.

I’m curious, about a year ago when you were looking at joining the company, I suspect you would have either not known very much about digital signage or maybe you did, but did you look at the marketplace and wonder, okay, this is awfully crowded. There’s a lot of people saying essentially the same thing, do I want to get involved in this?

I always wonder how much of a struggle it is for startups to cut through.

Bobby: Yeah, that’s a great question. So a year ago, to answer your question, I did not know almost anything about digital signage. I was very new to the industry. But as I looked at the industry, you’re right, there are a lot of companies providing digital signage solutions, but as you think deeper, taking my experience from the Revel days and hearing what I heard with restaurants and retail specifically, and doing a good amount of research.

And I actually, before I even, took the role here, I did speak to 50 customers that are using digital signage. Not all were Raydiant customers, but all across the board. And then talking to them, I heard the same common theme: there are solutions out there, but there is no one solution that brings everything together into one experience.

And that’s when the “aha!” moment went off in my head and I thought, if we can create this really phenomenal experience and do it at a very low cost and be able to help these brick and mortar operators, basically create the same shine that they can do online. You know, you can go online and create websites and social and all that good stuff, why can’t we create the same thing in store? And so that’s what intrigued me with joining the company.

How much coaching do you have to do to your customers? Because there are lots of people who make investments in technology, and then, it just kinda sits there. And I’ve been involved in this for a long time and I don’t know how many retail environments I’ve walked into and looked at the screen and I thought, “oh dear God, why did they bother?” And yes, you have all these templates from PosterMyWall, and access to other content, but do they use it? And how do you get them to use it?

Bobby: That’s a great question as well. You know, on the backend, we can see how often these screens are being updated and it’s not like all businesses don’t have to always update screens, but we can see that and our customer success team actually takes this up very seriously in the sense of reaching out and saying, “Hey, can I help you create maybe a summer special?” or whatever the case may be depending on the business.

So that’s one of the areas that we do focus a lot of our time on. We do have integration with PosterMyWall, which is great. They have 150,000+ templates, a lot of templates to choose from, but the content is the hardest part of digital signage. And that’s the part that either you have a full department doing it, or you have one or two people focused on it or to your point, you never get to it and you just have that one thing that you put up there when you first started the business and you’re never updating.

So we make it our problem to be able to, again, reach out and make sure that they always update content if they want to and make it very relevant to the messaging they want to push out to their customers.

You’re in the land of venture capitalists, and I know that you’re VC funded. You had a 7 million round last fall. Is it easier because you’re out there to tap into VC funding or is it actually harder because there’s a lot of competition?

Bobby: It’s a lot harder. And digital signage is not sexy to investors.

We are fortunate in that what we’re creating is an experience platform. We are attracting investors that we typically wouldn’t if we were just focused on a digital signage segment if that was our only kind of focus area. So it is harder in the Valley, especially because there are so many pitches going on with so many companies, like you said, in the digital signage space, particularly, but with what we’re doing, we’re actually in the next few months are going to go talk to new investors about our next round of funding. And I think they’re going to be impressed with what’s happened to the business and continue to grow.

With COVID-19 being a bit of a wildcard in terms of how long this is going to last, and certainly creating a lot of trepidation for business operators, where do you think you’re at in six months to a year?

Bobby: I could tell you, just very candidly, pre-pandemic, we were growing at 200% to our numbers. During the pandemic, we’re right on par witH 100-110% to our numbers. So we slowed down for sure, but we have not gotten to a place where we think that Anything is detrimental to our business. We continue to work with our customers, continue to provide value there, and kind of taking it day by day, to be very honest with you, as things change where we’re trying to be very helpful.

Yeah. I’ve certainly heard from a number of software companies, if they operate on a software as a surface basis, they’ve had N number of small businesses, small restaurants, and so on and saying, “Hey guys, we’re not open. We need to trim back our costs. Anyway we just skip paying our subscription until we actually need it?”

How have you handled that?

Bobby: Yeah, there’s been a percentage of our business that’s gone through that, especially in areas where they’re completely closed or continue to be closed or opened back up and then got closed again. So I’d say some percentage of our business has paused but at a high level, there are other ways to use this where signage should be very helpful. Like in your windows signage is one way, outdoor signage is another, so there are multiple ways depending on the business to be able to still provide a lot of value with digital signage and we help our customers to fire that out. If they are at a place where they need to pause, we, of course, allow them to do that.

Okay. All right. Thank you very much for spending some time with me. Just one final question. If people want to know more, where do they go online?

Bobby: Oh, sure. they can come to raydiant.com. And I always say this and people say, why are you giving out your email? But you know, if anyone ever wants to contact me, I’m at [email protected], and I’m always happy to provide any information that I can.

Okay, great. Thanks again.







Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.