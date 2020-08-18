Digital Signage Summit Videos: Technologies For Re-Opening; Global Perspectives

This is a pair of videos from the recent Digital Signage Summit, run by invidis and Integrated Systems Events. I was asked to moderate a couple of key sessions, which were done live but also recorded and have now been loaded for open viewing to YouTube.

The first is a roundtable discussion with vendors and stakeholders, talking about how technologies are being applied to effectively re-open businesses.

We have folks from several companies, as well as Shop, the vendor organization you may have known in the past as POPAI.

The second is the global roundtable I did with editors from Latin America, Asia and Europe.

