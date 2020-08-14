New AVIXA Research Suggests Pro AV Business Starting To Come Back, Despite COVID-19

The index is explained this way:

The index is calculated from a monthly survey that tracks trends. Two diffusion indexes are created using the data, the AV Sales Index (AVI-S) and AV Employment Index (AVI-E). The diffusion indexes are calculated based on the positive response frequency from those who indicated their business had 5 percent or more increase in billings/sales from the prior month plus half of the neutral response. An index of 50 indicates firms saw no increase or decline in the business activity; an index of more than 50 indicates an increase, while an index less than 50 indicates a decline.

AVIXA says North America exceeded the rest of the world by 10 points in both June and July.

This unchanging gap between the two geographies means both are experiencing the same trend. Given the positive nature of the trend in the AVI-S in recent months, the equality of change is a good thing. We do note that the gap places the two regions on the opposite sides of the neutral growth line.

For now, our international respondents are still undergoing slow contraction, while our North American ones are experiencing growth on average. Given current trends, the international side should reach growth territory in September, though August is possible.

The research is based on responses of a survey sent to 2,000 members of the AVIXA Insights Community, July 27, 2020, to August 4, 2020. A total of 373 Insights Community members completed the survey.