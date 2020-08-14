Is Virtual Marketing Working? Aug. 18 DS Roundtable Looks At Online Trade Shows, Conferences

Work From Home requirements that last few months have put most of us in front of monitors watching no end of webinars and attending trade shows and conferences virtually.

There are things to like about it, and many things that could be improved … or will always be compromised.

Big companies like Samsung have done their own virtual events, and shows like InfoComm and DisplayWeek have been run entirely online in the last couple of months.

One of few things that is certain is the reality that this is kinda how product launches, demos and educational sessions and conferences are going to be done for at least the next few months.

There’s a great one hour session coming up next week – part of the Digital Signage Power hour series run by AVIXA – that will be an open and ideally frank discussion about online trade shows, showcases and learning sessions.

The session is called Making Virtual Work and the Path Forward for AV Marketing, and it is on Aug. 18th at 1 pm EDT.

Florian Rotberg, the Managing Director of Munich-based Invidis will do an industry update, as in past Power Hours, and then I will moderate a roundtable discussion.

I’ll speak with industry leaders who have tried virtual shows and conferences, to learn what works and doesn’t work, look at new ideas, and talk about how to best connect buyers, sellers and business partners until the pandemic is behind us all.

Panelists include:

Mark Quiroz of Samsung, which did SamsungVX online;

Annette Sandler, who directed content for InfoComm Connected;

Melody Craigmyle of Almo, whose company is normally doing popular pro AV road show events;

Ashley Flaska of Stampede, the big AV-focused distributor that normally puts a LOT of eggs in trade show baskets;

Nicola Meyer of SpinetiX, whose Swiss software/hardware firm has been relying heavily on online education since the pandemic shuttered trade shows;

Don’t see Geoff Bessin listed, but I believe the Intuiface exec is also on the panel;

Florian recently did a full two-day version of a normally live summit, using a broadcast studio and video conferencing.

This is the event’s information page: https://www.avixa.org/events/event-details/2020/08/18/default-calendar/digital-signage-power-hour-august

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.