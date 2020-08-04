Novel Line-Up Safety Solution Blends IoT Sensors With Overhead Projections

An Orlando AV solutions called Crafted Design has debuted an interesting take on the social distancing guidelines for line-ups – using overhead sensors and projection to keep safely spaced apart as the pandemic rages on.

The solution is called QueueSight – using IoT sensors to detect people in a queue and projecting green, amber or red on the floor, based on whether or not they are adhering to distancing guidelines.

“The system smoothly tracks each individual through the space and provides visual feedback about their distance from other guests, letting them know when they are getting too close, while watching their patterns to recognize groups that are sticking together,” says Joseph White, owner of Crafted Design, which developed the technology. “It’s a means of allowing an owner/operator of an establishment to help their patrons self-supervise responsible distancing.”

The solution is presented as a better alternative to makeshift and temporary Covid-19 safety systems, like masking tape or floor stickers.

“QueueSight is built on a visual engine, and the projected rectangular and circular graphics shown in our demo showcase the system’s basic functionality. Each installation is customizable with graphics, videos, and other content unique to each client and application,” explains Natalie Concours, lead engineer on the project.

The projection can be rings, blocks of color, logos, arrows, captions … basically whatever gets dreamed up.

Adds the PR:

The technology can be used virtually anywhere that has a queue, including airports, theme parks, retail, restaurants, cruise lines, stadiums, and casinos. Brands can attach their advertising messaging and logos to the projected imagery on the ground that moves with the queue.

“We initially designed this with queuing in mind. As we worked through the logistics of making a good and safe experience, it became clear that this type of visual feedback works well in open spaces as well. For example, it can maximize the use and the safety of slot machines just as easily as the casual queues that form for a soda fountain,” adds White.

It is important to note that Crafted Design is in Orlando, and that this was created with the “themed entertainment industry” in mind.

I can see this being schemed into the endless line-ups at big theme parks like those run by Disney and Universal Studios – as those guys know how to make the most of this sort of thing, and would do it as much for experience and entertainment than as a utilitarian tool. It helps that these attractions tend to have canopied line-up areas, and the lines continue inside (important because projection in daylight conditions is VERY difficult).

I don’t see this being used much beyond theme parks for a few reasons:

You potentially need a lot of projectors and cheap little pico projectors aren’t the answer (dim, unreliable);

Overall capital costs would be quite high;

Floor stickers are pretty good.

Unless you have been totally bunkered for the last five months, you know people do what they do. While most are highly responsible, there are plenty of knuckleheads who ignore whatever safety measures are in place, because … FREEDOM!

All that stated, a hat tip for creativity on this.

