Two-Day Digital Signage Summit Kicking Off Online This AM

DSS 2020 is free-to-attend online event runs from 15:00 to 19:00 (CET) today, and continues from 09:00 to 13:00 tomorrow. That’s 9 am to 1 pm NYC time. Costs are covered by sponsors.

It is being presented by the German consulting and publishing firm invidis, along with Integrated Systems Events, from a hybrid TV studio/LED showroom and will feature almost 60 experts from all over the world presenting their work: some on video, some in person in the studio. There will be filmed reports from leading retail and showroom installations – looking not just at signage but at the role of digital, live shopping and analytics.

This is the program, or programme as they like to spell it over there …