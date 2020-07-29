Two-Day Digital Signage Summit Kicking Off Online This AM

Getting set to log in and mostly monitor the 2-day Digital Signage Summit, which is normally a live event held each summer in Germany, but is virtual – like just about everything – this time around.
I am moderating a panel midday focused on retail re-opening and ops challenges, as well as talking about the state of the DS industry globally. This means I have to wear a collared shirt, and shave, which makes me sad. But I’ll fight through.
DSS 2020 is free-to-attend online event runs from 15:00 to 19:00 (CET) today, and continues from 09:00 to 13:00 tomorrow. That’s 9 am to 1 pm NYC time. Costs are covered by sponsors.
It is being presented by the German consulting and publishing firm invidis, along with Integrated Systems Events, from a hybrid TV studio/LED showroom and will feature almost 60 experts from all over the world presenting their work: some on video, some in person in the studio. There will be filmed reports from leading retail and showroom installations – looking not just at signage but at the role of digital, live shopping and analytics.
This is the program, or programme as they like to spell it over there …
You can still register, at this link …
