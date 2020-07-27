New Global DOOH PSA Campaign Reflects #OurSecondChance

The World Out of Home Organization (WOO) has launched a worldwide Digital Out of Home media campaign today – called #OurSecondChance – aimed at reminding people that there are some good things that have come out of this horrible pandemic – like reduced pollution.

The campaign was developed for WOO by the UK creative agency New Commercial Arts, which just spun up in May.

The public service campaign is supported by OOH media owners around the world, with an estimated value of $25M of prime inventory. Grand Visual is handling campaign production and distribution.

“Our Second Chance reflects the new post COVID-19 world, in a non-partisan way and highlights the opportunity it gives citizens across the world, to consider their priorities and aspirations,” says WOO President Tom Goddard.

#OurSecondChance will be up on display faces in Europe, North and South America, Africa, Asia, the Far East, including China and Australasia. OOH media owners supporting the campaign include Clear Channel globally; Global, Ocean Outdoor, and Ströer in Europe, OUTFRONT Media in North America, oOh!media in Australasia, Phoenix Metropolitan in China and LIVE BOARD in Japan.

