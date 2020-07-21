10 Soaring LED Sculptures Greet Passengers Arriving At Dubai’s Int’l Airport

This is a very impressive temporary LED installation in the International Arrivals Hall of Dubai’s vast airport – the busiest on the planet.

There are 10 vertical LED sculptures wrapped around support columns that line a main walkway. Instead of those flexible, rounded LED modules, or thin strips, the install uses a set of 10m-tall individual columns, which reduced the cost. The designers had to build support structures around the pillars, instead of attaching directly to them.

The project was delivered in four months by London-based creative and technology shop PixelArtworks for the Expo 2020 in Dubai, which was unfortunately, but wisely, postponed in May to 2021, owing to you know what.

