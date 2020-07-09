Q Division Joins Global Initiative Focused On Advanced Materials That Take On COVID-19 Spread Risks

The in-store digital consultancy Q Division has joined an international public-interest initiative that is focused on using advanced materials, like nano-technology, to resolve some of more pressing challenges brought on by this pandemic.

Called the global Advanced Materials Pandemic Task Force (AMPT), the non-profit group is looking at emerging tech like virus-killing surface material that would help get day-to-day consumers back to something like normal.

AMPT, says a press release this morning, brings together experts from multidisciplinary domains and will rely on deep insights into emerging technology from Q Division’s Manolo Almagro and Ben Gauthier.

Q Division, which is owned by STRATACACHE, “will provide the team with critical insights on how evolving consumer behavior will impact areas such as; contactless transactions, supply chain, package design and COVID safety compliance.”

Says the PR:

“Task Force will establish a framework to develop strategies, coordinate activities and bring together critical mass and resources from multidisciplinary domains, including academia, engineering, life and health sciences, public health, economics and social sciences.”

This global network will identify current and future needs to develop and implement innovative solutions based on advanced materials in the pandemics and post-pandemics era using a resource and knowledge-sharing approach.

“Q Division’s domain expertise in commercializing emerging technology across various industries will be a critical contribution to helping build the AMPT global roadmap,” said Dr. Zina Jarrahi Cinker, Director General at AMPT.

The Task Force will formulate a roadmap delineating how advanced materials solutions can be deployed at different phases of a pandemic such as COVID19 by creating a library of knowledge, extensive mapping of user-centric needs, an expansive network of scientific labs, advanced material companies and testing facilities.

“I am truly honored to be working with this international task force. Since the COVID outbreak, Q Division has been tracking both the short- and long-term impacts that emerging technology will have across several industry verticals. Consumer behavior, commerce and operations are evolving. We’re providing our teams with critical insights on adding consumer and employee safety and helping inform the AMPT work-streams,” said Manolo Almagro, Managing Partner at Q Division.

“Our participation in this global effort is vital in surfacing opportunities between retailers, brands, and those studying the properties of the advanced materials,” said Ben Gauthier, Technology and Commerce Partner at Q Division. “As a team, we will be able to more rapidly uncover applications of advanced technology in a new world post pandemic.”

I asked Manolo what kinds of tech will be given a look.

“It’s basically nano-technology, it’s a long list – aerogels, engineered hyper-conductive metals, coatings, anti-microbial glass, super polymers, silica substrates that kind of crazy stuff.”

“While the group’s focus has been on the pandemic, its quickly becoming a type of ‘incubator’ where we’re matching up real-world use cases (like at retail) with the tech that’s being developed.”

“There’s amazing anti-microbial/anti-viral glass and lighter than air gels that are superconductive, batteries made of graphene that are super thin – but can power an outdoor display for days without a recharge, not to mention it can be recharged to full, in minutes vs. hours,” adds Almagro.

“Flexible transparent conducting polymers, transparent metals, self-assembling nano-ink – crazy stuff that can basically turn anything into an interactive surface or display.”

As the pandemic took hold, there have been numerous technologies floated by companies as being part of the solution. Some has an effect. Some is dubious or torqued in terms of capability. Some borders on snake oil. So a non-profit group looking at all this and sharing their findings is helpful.

The group says its outputs will be:

AMPT Library Of Knowledge

The Taskforce will develop a database of Advanced Material scientific studies, data, publications & projects under development related to pandemics management, prevention and user-centric solutions that will be needed in the deceleration interval of the pandemic.

The Library of Knowledge will also provide a comprehensive analysis of current commercial Advanced Material-enabled products, solutions and efforts related to pandemics management and recovery.

AMPT Map Of Needs

The Taskforce will develop a “heat” map for the technological and societal needs of the next 12-18 months arising from the new health & safety mandates, changes in the behavior of individuals and societies and the failure of conventional solutions and products.

The Taskforce will establish a pathway to collect and categorize needs and pain points and create a user centric “need map” that focuses on the post pandemic innovation needs of different segment such as air travel, work place, entertainment & sports, shopping & retail, manufacturing and more

AMPT Network

The Taskforce will establish an expansive network of resources, expertise, partner organizations, scientific labs, advanced material companies, testing facilities and information clearing organizations. The AMPT Network will provide its members an interconnected and effective pathway for global collaboration, knowledge & resource sharing and facilitating interdisciplinary research and commercial development of Advanced Material-enabled pandemic solutions.

