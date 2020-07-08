New Vegas Casino Resort Previews Giant 100,000 Sq. Ft. LED Facade

Resorts World Las Vegas switched on its 100,000-square-foot direct view LED screen on its west tower on the 4th of July, running a digital fireworks show.

The display has more than 3,500 LED cabinets.

I don’t know what kind of LED is being used, or the supplier (send me note or comment if you know more). I ASSUME this is mesh LED or maybe even a transparent film with embedded LED light chips. This face of the building looks down the strip, so these would be premium view rooms. Blocking that view with LED cabinets would seem loopy.

The display appears to have a square portholes, so maybe those are the windows to allow a view? If so, the Wynn complex the new resort is emulating has floor-to-ceiling windows that are the full width of each room, and the view is unobstructed.

The resort is the one that’s been going up on the old Stardust site, just beyond and across the strip from the Wynn and Encore. It is across from the now flattened Riviera and beside Circus Circus. The resort first started going up in 2007 as Echelon, but the 2009 recession mothballed development for several years.