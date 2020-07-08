Istanbul’s Massive New Airport Using Navori CMS To Drive DOOH Display Network

The Swiss CMS software firm Navori has announced a deal that sees its platform being used to run a media company’s digital OOH advertising on 700+ screens in what will be the world’s biggest airport.

The new-ish Istanbul Airport in Turkey, which is opening in phases, has Mediaport Marketing screens around the main terminal running Navori’s QL digital signage software.

The screens being used are Samsung smart displays, running that manufacturer’s Tizen operating system.

Says the PR …

Mediaport Marketing, Istanbul’s digital advertising operator, selected an on-premise QL software solution based on its technical benefits, including multi-player synchronization and third-party software integration. For content delivery, multi-player synchronization provides a seamless experience for travelers with several video walls and displays in their fields of vision as they move through the terminal’s open spaces. Ads are delivered within a mix of dynamic content (videos, images, multi-layered templates, data feeds) that bring news, weather, entertainment and promotional content to travelers.

Professional rendering ensures that common media is synchronized across all 726 Samsung SoC displays – with built-in Tizen 4 or Windows-based QL Player software – down to 1/20th of a second. Navori enables the professional rendering through its “time stamp streamer” innovation, which synchronizes each QL Player’s clock with Navori’s QL Server, regardless of the player’s OS. The QL Player software ensures a pleasant viewing experience through seamless transitions between video, multi-layered templates and other dynamic HTML5 content.

Beyond connecting with external data feeds for screen content, Navori’s broad third-party software integration capabilities extends to audience measurement systems. These integrations, along with detailed content playback reports, help Mediaport evaluate campaign success – and build future media plans – based on ad impressions and other audience criteria.

The on-premise server architecture optimizes performance and security through a high-availability configuration with load balancing, failover capabilities, and end-to-end content encryption. While Mediaport preferred the on-premise architecture to meet these stringentrequirements, operators can remotely monitor performance, update content, and maintain systems – including device OS and media player software updates – through a user-friendly web-based user interface.

“Navori provides us with the best solutions and tools for our business needs,” said Mr. Mehmet Emre, Director of Digital Operations, Mediaport. “We needed a flexible, scalable, agile and multiplatform solution that empowers us in our business processes. Security is very important for us since we are operating in airports, and Na­vori delivers. Navori’s partner­ship is very strategic in growing and developing our businesses mutually.”

“Mediaport required a digital signage network that can reliably serve as many as 200 million passengers annually once the entire airport is open, and sought a Samsung-certified digital software solution,” said Jerome Moeri, CEO, Navori Labs. “As the main terminal building occupies a 1.4-million square meter area alone, the early phases of the rollout have offered a reliable proving ground for their exacting network requirements. Through close collaboration with our partners at Mediaport and Samsung, we carefully customized an ad-driven network solution that will scale to their needs, and deliver the reliability and technical capacities they desire from a wide-scale digital signage software solution.”

