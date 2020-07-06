Europe’s Digital Signage Summit Shifts To Free Virtual Conference July 29-30

The Digital Signage Summit held each summer in Germany by Munich’s invidis and Integrated Systems Events has been shifted to an online event – set for July 29-30.

The decision is, of course, necessitated by the ongoing pandemic. While conditions are much better in Europe than they were this spring, staging live, physical events remains a challenge both in terms of health safety and the low comfort level of people to do business travel.

The good news is that doing it online cuts out a pile of operating costs – like meeting space and AV. That has made it possible to make the event free to virtually attend.

Says the PR:

DSS 2020 – The Show brings together industry experts, technology innovators, (digital) architects and end-customers. In addition, the team has been on the road with camera crews visiting new store formats, talking with industry experts, and discussing the role of digital signage on site.

We will provide insights from Zara, Mercedes and BMW retail and showroom concepts, and get insights from one of Europe’s largest food retailers. Not only regarding digital signage but the role of digital, live shopping and analytics in these special times.

