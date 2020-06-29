Minimal Posts This Week. Here’s Why …

Posts will be very limited this week, and no podcast.

Our daughter is moving into her first house today, and that means a day of lugging boxes and manipulating things through doorways.

Tomorrow I put stuff together (I have a distance-learned Masters degree in putting decoding instructions and assembling Ikea stuff).

Wednesday is Canada Day – our 4th of July up here – and with the Independence Day holiday this coming weekend, I assume this is a week many are taking off.

 

