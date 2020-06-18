Cinema Media Network Brings Haptics-Driven, Touchless Screens Into Moviehouses

A digital OOH media network has partnered with a company that has a very different take on touchless technology for information and advertising screens in the lobbies of cinemas.

CEN Media Group and Ultraleap have announced a deal that will see units installed in 10 cinemas – using technologies mashed-up and harmonized when two companies – Leap Motion and Ultrahaptics – merged last year.

You may recall Leap Motion came out a few years ago with a candy bar-sized gadget that sensed hand gestures in front of a screen as controls. Ultrahaptics, separately, developed technology that provides haptic feedback via air pulses – so you could put your hand in front of a screen and “feel” a control.

The companies, in PR, say: