Westfield Stratford City In London Upgrades Giant “Four Dials” LED Display On Facade

The big Westfield Stratford City shopping mall on the east side of London, around where the 2012 Olympics were staged, has been around long enough now that it is refreshing some of its digital.

This is a 10mm Daktronics display applied as a gentle curve on a facade of the mall. It replaces an earlier version that has been up for eight years. It is 17 meters by 6 meters, which is something like 55 feet by 19 or so feet. The screen is 9,000 nits, so it can likely be seen by astronauts in the International Space Station.

The media company that runs the “Four Dials” display is Ocean Outdoor and Esprit Digital engineered the metal support structure.

