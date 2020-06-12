Computex Delayed To 2020, Despite Taiwan Having Fully Contained COVID-19

In a prime example of the phrase “abundance of caution,” the organizers of the computing trade show Computex have cancelled the 2019 show, having already postponed it from this month to fall.

The show is in Taipei each year, and is being cancelled to remove any risk of transmission. This is in a city and country that never had a tangible outbreak and has, like New Zealand, zeroed out on new cases.

Digitimes reports:

Taipei Computer Association (TCA) and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) have announced to cancel the Computex 2020 trade show, which was originally postponed from early June to September 28-30.

In addition to Computex 2020, the InnoVEX 2020 Special Edition, an event to promote Taiwan startups will also be cancelled.

Because of the fast spreading of the coronavirus pandemic, TCA and TAITRA have decided to followed the guidance of Taiwan’s Centers of Disease Control (CDC) and cancel the upcoming events.

For next year, the Computex 2021 trade show will take place in Taipei from June 1-5 and InnoVEX from June 2-4.

Computex is one of the biggest computing shows run globally each year.

It appears Touch Taiwan, a show I went to in 2019, has been pushed from late summer to April 2021.

