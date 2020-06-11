Creatives, Technologists Develop Positive Dynamic Campaign About COVID-19 Recovery

A group of creatives, agency people and technologists have developed a different take on public service announcements focused on the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the focus has, for months now, been on efforts to remind people to take measures that protect themselves and the people around them, this new campaign is intended as a reminder that while this situation is scary and awful, most people recover.

DOOH-focused CMS company Broadsign is supporting though its marketing efforts, customer base and platform the “Total Recovered” campaign, which was conceived by Orb, produced by Creative Conscience and L&Co, developed by Voodooh and Nicole Yershon, and designed by recent Leeds Arts University creative advertising graduate Megan Williams.

The campaign provides a running tally of people known to have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide, and the creative pulls out the letters DEFEATED from the otherwise grim reality of DEATH FEAR and TRAGEDY.

The campaign creative dynamically updates, drawing live global recovery data sourced from Johns Hopkins University, the World Health Organization, and the Centers for Disease Control.

Like other PSAs (huge archive here), the campaign creative is free to use across any DOOH network. If you would like to feature it, head over to this page to access the dynamic files. Common screen sizes will be available to access immediately. Custom sizes will be produced by Voodooh and delivered to you within 24 hours.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.