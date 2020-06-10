Advocates For Connected Experiences Panel – Getting Back To Work Amidst New Norms

This is a special version of the 16:9 podcast – the audio from a recent online call put on by the new Advocates For Connected Experiences, focused on the challenges of getting people back to work, and what that means for connected experiences and technology.

The chat, done on a Zoom video call, features senior folks from several organizations, talking about what’s changed, what’s going on now, and how technologies are being applied. I was the moderator.

On the call, you’ll hear from:

– Kim Sarubbi, ACE

– Joe’ Lloyd, AVIXA

– Trent Oliver, Themed Entertainment Association

– Debbie Hauss, Retail Touchpoints

– Cybelle Jones, SEGD

– Bryan Meszaros, SEGD

– Kym Frank, Geopath

– David Drain, ICX Association

– Beth Warren from CRI

I didn’t have time to buff this up with the audio leveled, etc, etc, so you may have to monkey with your volume controls. But it is a good chat that’s well worth a listen.

Warning – it is 60 minutes or so, but you can always listen to half and come back to it later.

I have three new podcast interviews set for this week, so things are starting to get back into a groove after some technical issues and cancelled plans.

Subscribe to this podcast: iTunes * Google Play * RSS

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.