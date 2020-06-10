2020 Global Digital Signage Awards Entries Now Being Accepted

The team that puts together the global Digital Signage Awards, which Sixteen:Nine helps sponsor, has opened submissions for the 2020 awards, which will theoretically be handed out in February at a dinner in Barcelona, during ISE 2021.

That is a long way from now and much will have happened between now and then. Hopefully, it is safe again to fly and wander around trade shows.

These are the 2021 categories for awards:

Sector categories

The best overall project executions by market sector – reflecting strategy, technical and creative decision-making, choice of network or sites, and results:

Corporate & Workplace

Digital Out Of Home Media

Education & Healthcare (including libraries)

Hotels, Resorts, Theme Parks & Attractions

Museums & Historic Sites

Public Spaces (including airports, mass transport, convention and exhibit centers and malls)

Retail (including retail banking and restaurants)

Sports & Entertainment Venues

Content & Creativity

To find the best of the campaigns and content: informing, entertaining and enhancing the customer experience. The judges will decide the winners based on:

Creative Execution – creative for brand advertising and media

Creative Execution – creative for other marketing or communication purposes – including workplaces, health, education, public spaces, etc

Creative Execution – creative for visual experience, including public art

Creative Execution – visualization of dynamic, integrated data for business purposes and utility (such as automated ferry schedules, control access into stores via sensors, or capacity notices)

Creative Technical Achievement – including projection mapping, or new display/playback technology

Technical Design & Innovation

To find the best innovation across digital signage, including manufacturers, installers, network providers and content providers. Again, the judges may decide that there should be more than one winner as entrants must evidence technical advances in any of the following areas of expertise:

Technical Advances and Innovation in Display and Other Devices

Technical Advances and Innovation in Management Software, Data Integration and AI

Excellence in Engineering Design for Installed Projects

Outstanding Individual or Company (sponsored by SIXTEEN:NINE)

Nominations are invited from around the world. If you know someone or some company is doing brilliant work to improve digital signage then you should put their name forward using the nomination form. Please note: the deadline for receipt of nominations is different from other categories. December 10, 2019 is the closing date.

Grand Prix (sponsored by Gable)

There will be one top accolade awarded by the judges to the company whose entry or entries they consider to be the best in show from all the category winners and high commendations winners.

I have nattered away numerous times in this space about the importance of companies entering awards. The short version is:

make the effort

spend the paltry entry fee

reap the tangible and intangible benefits of being able to say award-nominated and award-winning

Given all that is going on, and all that is NOT going on as a result (like trade shows, conferences, showcases and sales calls), company marketers should absolutely have the time and interest in entering this and other awards.

I am involved with this one for the key reasons that:

ALL the judges are knowledgeable, respected industry people (and not trade journalists or others with limited grasps of what was done and why);

There’s no pay to play (so you don’t get a prize because you bought a table for the big dinner, or advertise or sponsor). That ABSOLUTELY happens;

It’s global.

