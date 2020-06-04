Digital Projection’s New System Separates Laser Light Source And Projection Head By Up To 100 Meters

If you spend any time looking at commercial projection technology as an option for a visual display project, you’ve probably noticed the projection units can be roughly the same size as the HVAC system on the side of a building, or on the roof.

The things are necessarily big and heavy, take up a lot of space, and need a serious structural engineering review before they can can suspended from a ceiling.

The firm Digital Projection has commercialized a concept it has been showing at trade shows, until now, that separates the key elements – separating the projection head from the light source and linking the two by fiber optic cables that can be up to 100 meters (300+ feet) long.

The key feature of the Satellite Modular Laser System (Satellite MLS), the company says, is this “separation of the pure laser light engine, with the associated power and thermal management, to a remote location. This enables a compact and virtually silent projection ‘head’ that primarily contains optics, video processing, and cooling related to the image modulators. Providing flexible integration options unlike anything on the market today, Satellite MLS promises to be an incredible leap forward for the AV industry.”

The projection heads look like they’re the size of toasters (granted, big toasters) and can push 10,000 lumens. The set-up also allows the light source to be split, so that one output box can feed three projector heads with 3,300 lumens each.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.