Panel: Digital Signage Power Hour On Access Controls In Pandemic Times

The trade association AVIXA is running a series of digital signage “Power Hours” that are designed much more as roundtable discussions than webinars.

I’ve been moderating them, and while they are available for playback on demand via AVIXA’s YouTube channel, its a conversation that works well as just audio.

This session was on the new demands out there for technology-driven access controls, and messaging for retailers and other venue operators who are slowly re-opening to a new normal.

I stripped out the presentation the guys from Invidis did at the front end of the hour, since they do refer to visuals. This is the conversation, which featured:

Beth Warren from CRI

Jay Leedy from Diversified

Ben Reynolds from Stratacache

Chuck Lewis from Palmer Digital Group

Florian Rotberg and Stefan Schieker from invidis.

