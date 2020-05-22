Samsung Takes Pro TV Digital Signage Bundle Outside; Adding Terrace Version

Timing can be everything, and Samsung has landed on a new signage bundle that might be coming along at just the right set of moments.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered bars and restaurants everywhere, and as they start to re-open, physical distancing guidelines may push a lot more dining and drinking activity to new and expanded outdoor patio areas.

More area means owners might be able to replicate capacity, even with tables spread out. Moving outside also, based on what seems to be the current thinking, greatly reduces the spread risks of enclosed environments that have limited ventilation.

Fast casual restaurants and bars tend to have TVs in them, and in many cases, a lot of TVs in them. Putting TVs outside is possible, and there have been brands like Sunbrite in the market for years, as well as specialty display companies like Peerless AV.

Now Samsung is launching an outdoor TV bundle, in three sizes, that involves a “smart” 4K QLED display and a light spinoff version of MagicINFO CMS software that runs solely off Android and iOS smartphone apps.

The intent is to offer something in the marketplace that’s bright enough to work in full sunlight, as opposed to outside-ish (like under a canopy in an open-air bar), dead-simple to use, and engineered to run as long as a typical bar or restaurant day, ie 11 am to 2 am.

The Terrace version of Pro TV was launched this week by Samsung Electronics, at least in the US and Canada, as an extension of the Pro TV series the company recently launched for indoor applications.

Samsung’s PR says:

As the weather gets warmer, a consumer model of The Terrace is launching in the U.S. and Canada today followed by rollouts to Germany, Australia and New Zealand and other regions later this year. And for businesses, a professional model will be launching in the United States, Germany, and Australia later this year.



Available in 55-, 65- and 75-inch models, The Terrace fits perfectly with any outdoor living space and delivers Samsung’s industry-leading QLED 4K display technology and Smart features. It is designed with weather in mind – with an IP55 rating, the Terrace’s display boasts weather-resistant durability against water and dust, and comes fitted for easy installation outdoors across a variety of settings.



“In recent months, as we’ve spent more time at home, we’ve seen how the TV has played an even more essential role in our everyday lives. It’s a center for entertainment, a source for news, a hub for exercise, and it helps us stay connected at work,” said James Fishler, Senior Vice President of the Home Entertainment Division at Samsung Electronics America. “As the weather improves, consumers are looking to enjoy those experiences outdoors. The Terrace takes all the Samsung Smart TV experiences that consumers have come to expect, and optimizes them for the backyard.”



Pristine Picture Quality Outside of the Home

The Terrace offers a crystal clear display in all sorts of outdoor conditions. It provides a brightness level of 2,000 nits, ensuring that you’ll be able to enjoy content in crystal clear quality, even in broad daylight. Its QLED 4K display is perfect for sports fans: with a high motion rate of MR240, it provides clear, lifelike picture quality, ideal for motion-intensive content. No need to worry on a bright sunny day, because the display also features anti-reflective coating to minimize unwanted glare, as well as adaptive picture technology to optimize content for its surroundings.



The Terrace also has a companion soundbar.

Finally, the Terrace offers the content and seamless browsing experience that defines 2020 Samsung Smart TVs. The Terrace comes equipped with Tizen, Samsung’s Smart TV platform, which powers features such as Samsung TV Plus, a free linear TV video service with over 120 channels, Samsung Health, a comprehensive fitness and wellness platform that launches in the US next week, as well as the leading subscription streaming services. Finally, in addition to supporting mobile viewing capabilities like Multi View and Tap View, the Terrace also supports multiple voice services including Bixby, Amazon Alexa and the soon to launch Google Assistant, helping it fit naturally into the smart home ecosystem.

As businesses are allowed to re-open, and they look for ways to re-package their spaces and adjust to shifting new norms, it is likely some will be looking for TVs they can reliably put outside. Some of the other outdoor TVs on the market don’t have this level of brightness, and are engineered as 8/7 displays, whereas these are 16/7.

The big things, though, are probably how this comes from a really familiar brand, and ships with software and templates that make it easy to toggle between showing live games and running built-in house promotional messaging. I think there is a limited appetite for having to use a laptop in a back-office to make changes on a cloud CMS platform, so being able to do everything on a smartphone from anywhere in the bar/restaurant has an appeal.

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.