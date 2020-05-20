Dutch Mall Uses Motion-Sensing Software And Real Time AR On LEd Wall, To Drive Social Distancing Guidelines

The new, Westfield-owned Mall of the Netherlands – which is positioned to be in easy reach of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht and The Hague – is using a big direct view LED, camera sensors and some relatively simple AR to encourage social distancing among shoppers.

The software scans and senses passing shoppers along a mall concourse, showing real-time circles that suggest distance between shoppers, and then flashing red circles if people are not adhering to distancing guidelines.

If this was the only thing done, I’d question the effectiveness. But as part of the mix of health safety messaging, I think it can play a nice role. That video wall, which the Linkedin post below suggests is owned or at least sold by Ocean Outdoor, would not come cheap. I assume the AR thing runs in a schedule, amongst the ads that pay for the screen.





Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.