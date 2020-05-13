ComQi

Full Video Of ACE Discussion On Privacy, New Retail Norms, Now Up Via DSF. Teaser Here…

A teaser video is up for the great discussion recorded online last week by the new umbrella organization ACE (Advocates of Connected Experiences).

It involved the heads or key members of several different associations that all touch on and deal with similar issues and challenges around experience and privacy.

This is a small sample of the Zoom call, with subject matter expert Gary Kibel relating some privacy/legal issues.

If you are a Digital Signage Federation member (and if you are not, why?), you can view the full 45-minute-plus video via the DSF site. You need to log in.

