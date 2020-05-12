This Fantastic Sloshing Virtual Wave Looms Over A Seoul Shopping District

This is just flat fantastic creative work by the Seoul digital shop d’strict.

It’s a three-dimensional illusion of a wave washing around inside a big glass cube looking over a heavily trafficked section of Seoul. It is showing on a 90 meter wide by 20 meter tall direct view LED board.

It’s just art, and not tied to a brand, as far as I can tell.

The whole 3D virtual waterfall thing has now been done many times, but I have not seen anything like this. Very, very clever and hard to miss. D’strict also did this for a Korean tire manufacturer, in its R&D center lobby.

