Tripleplay Does Free IPTV Upgrade For UK Hotel Housing NHS Medical Workers

UK CMS and solutions company Tripleplay specializes in signage and guest room TV solutions for the hospitality sector – primarily hotels but also sports and entertainment venues.
 
So the company saw a nice opportunity to help out by upgrading a hotel, located next to one of the most famous sports pitches on the planet, with top-flight in room TV services. The company did it for free because the hotel has been taken over by National Health Services doctors, nurses and support staff, who need to stay away from their families as they care for COVID-19 patients.
 
Retired Manchester United football legends Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs established Hotel Football in the shadow of Old Trafford, the famed home grounds of ManU. The pair closed the hotel to the public in March, and provided access at no charge to the 176 beds to medical staff, as a show of solidarity during the coronavirus pandemic.
 
Giggs’ mom was a nurse in Manchester for many years. 
 
Says Tripleplay:
 
Upon hearing about the work Hotel Football were doing for the NHS frontline workers in the UK during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tripleplay were inspired and wanted to do what they could to support their client. Tripleplay upgraded the hotel’s existing IPTV solution at no cost and made sure every key worker, in every room of the hotel had access to the latest and greatest TV and movie content.

“As a CEO of a technology organization,” says Steve Rickless, who runs both Tripleplay and ONELAN (both acquired in recent years by Uniguest), “I found myself asking the same question: What can we do to help?

“Facilitating a space where the incredible medical staff can unwind and relax after working on the frontlines became the focus. We wanted to ensure that, through our interactive IPTV Portal solution, we could offer them premium TV and movie content to watch and enjoy.

I am incredibly proud of my team and everyone at Hotel Football for the incredible work that they have done to support the NHS and if we can give these workers even an hour of escapism and the ability to relax, then I am very thankful.”

Adds the company:

Moving forward, Tripleplay is looking at other ways it can help its large venue clients during the COVID-19 crisis, whether that’s offering upgrades to organizations supporting key workers, delivering free digital signage content or offering additional remote support and training for clients during these challenging times.

