Tripleplay Does Free IPTV Upgrade For UK Hotel Housing NHS Medical Workers

“As a CEO of a technology organization,” says Steve Rickless, who runs both Tripleplay and ONELAN (both acquired in recent years by Uniguest), “I found myself asking the same question: What can we do to help?

“Facilitating a space where the incredible medical staff can unwind and relax after working on the frontlines became the focus. We wanted to ensure that, through our interactive IPTV Portal solution, we could offer them premium TV and movie content to watch and enjoy.

I am incredibly proud of my team and everyone at Hotel Football for the incredible work that they have done to support the NHS and if we can give these workers even an hour of escapism and the ability to relax, then I am very thankful.”

Moving forward, Tripleplay is looking at other ways it can help its large venue clients during the COVID-19 crisis, whether that’s offering upgrades to organizations supporting key workers, delivering free digital signage content or offering additional remote support and training for clients during these challenging times.