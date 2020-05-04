New Digital Signage Power Hour Set For May 19th; Focus On Access Controls For New Consumer Norms

The lineup is now set for the second Digital Signage Power Hour webinar, slated for May 19th.

Following up on a well-received, fun event that explored the arguments around touchscreens in the age of COVID-19, this one will also be timely – discussing the seeming explosion in display products designed to manage access into retail.

Here’s the summary:

Social distancing controls and mandates are requiring operators of everything from shops and cafes, to clinics and public venues, to restrict and meter access. When you go shopping, there may be a line-up to get inside, with staff at the door waving people in as an equal number leave.



In this new Digital Signage Power Hour, we’ll discuss the technologies – like portable displays, sensors, computer vision and smart software – that can automate or at least improve the access control process. We’ll also talk about the costs and ROI model, and the technical challenges and limitations.

The event is organized by the German firm invidis and sixteen:nine, and hosted/backed by AVIXA.

Florian Rotberg and I will manage/referee, and the roundtable members are Ben Reynolds of Stratacache (he handles Walkbase analytics), Chuck Lewis from Palmer Digital Group, Jay Leedy from Diversified and Beth Warren from CRI. All of the latter three have access control products recently released in the marketplace.

Registration is free and the platform is Zoom. Here’s the link: https://www.avixa.org/events/event-details/2020/05/19/default-calendar/webinar-digital-signage-power-hour—how-digital-signage-technology-solves-new-access-control-challenges-in-the-time-of-covid-19

Dave Haynes is the founder and editor of Sixteen:Nine, an online publication that has followed the digital signage industry for some 14 years. Dave does strategic advisory consulting work for many end-users and vendors, and also writes for many of them. He’s based near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada’s east coast.